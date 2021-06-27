Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 709,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $130,969,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 41,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 194,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 81,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $178.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

