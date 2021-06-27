Kempen Capital Management N.V. Invests $18.67 Million in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 246,311 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned approximately 0.43% of Wintrust Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after buying an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,742,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

WTFC opened at $79.03 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

