Kempen Capital Management N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,218,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,786,000 after purchasing an additional 926,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $154.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $466.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

