KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 237,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 180,689 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 986,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,701,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 175,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,538,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 458,611 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

