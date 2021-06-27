KeyCorp Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $102.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $96.31 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,646,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 42,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

