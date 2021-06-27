KGI Securities Initiates Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DoorDash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.83.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $176.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.29.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.85, for a total value of $6,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,105,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,973,581 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $22,062,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $222,773,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $227,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

