Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$20.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.87 and a 52-week high of C$20.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMP.UN shares. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.58.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

