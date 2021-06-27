Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. 1,039,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,605. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.48. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 928.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 98,691 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,181,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

