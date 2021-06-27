KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

KREF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

