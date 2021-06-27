Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Position Boosted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

