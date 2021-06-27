Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Trading Up 7.2%

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.30. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.24.

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

