Laszlo Kopits Sells 12,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,260,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 105,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $106.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.55. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,002,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,373,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

