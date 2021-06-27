Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,777. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.79. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.9764 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.10%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.