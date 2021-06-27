LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in LHC Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $204.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.75. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.70 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

