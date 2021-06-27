Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $173.38.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

