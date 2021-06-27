Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of St. Modwen Properties to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reissued a house stock rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

LON SMP opened at GBX 556 ($7.26) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. St. Modwen Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 511.46.

In other news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

