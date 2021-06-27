Lido Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after buying an additional 583,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after buying an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $21,581,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $30,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

