Lido Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,525 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after buying an additional 121,117 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

CarMax stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

