Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.24 million, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $770,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,808.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,226. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth about $8,962,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

