Lisk 1-Day Volume Tops $11.05 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00005731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $252.99 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00039695 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017692 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003204 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,354,753 coins and its circulating supply is 128,424,485 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

