Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAD opened at $341.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.44 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

