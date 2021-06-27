LiveXLive Media (LIVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. LiveXLive Media has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $344.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,526.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.