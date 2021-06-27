Loki Market Cap Reaches $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,384.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,969.40 or 0.05727624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.43 or 0.01382710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.94 or 0.00380811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00120829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.08 or 0.00608065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00381111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006318 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00037621 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.