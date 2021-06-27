Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) were down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.44. Approximately 1,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 799,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $554.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 491,861 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at about $950,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at about $939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

