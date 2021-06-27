LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,495.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPLA stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.28. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.72.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

