LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $177.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

