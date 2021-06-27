LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,931 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRKS opened at $94.27 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

