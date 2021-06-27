LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,238,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in YETI by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 33,019 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in YETI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 897,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in YETI by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108,863 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in YETI by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after purchasing an additional 223,250 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI opened at $92.07 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.64.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

