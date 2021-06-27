LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LITE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

