Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 1,978.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.