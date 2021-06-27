Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $97.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.38.

NYSE:MGA opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,839,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 6,944.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

