Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

NYSE:MPC opened at $62.55 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

