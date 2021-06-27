Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $82.00 at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.43.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.