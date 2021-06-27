Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $1,286,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.09 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

