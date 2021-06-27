Martingale Asset Management L P Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 95.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,455 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.27 and a 52-week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.72.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.