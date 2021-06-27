Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 31.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

