Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $620.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce sales of $620.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $649.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $580.87 million. Masonite International posted sales of $499.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.49. 362,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,941. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.57.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,302,000 after buying an additional 179,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,090,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,643,000 after buying an additional 434,950 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,115,000 after buying an additional 40,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,431,000 after buying an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

