Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 97,502 Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.23% of Immunocore as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $45,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.06. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

