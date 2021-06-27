Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 247,598 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 247,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 363,762 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

RYAM opened at $6.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.38 million, a PE ratio of -165.21 and a beta of 3.75.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

