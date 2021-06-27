Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth $10,228,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $86.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.5771 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

