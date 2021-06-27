Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.48 Million Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 701,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITUB stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

