Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 307,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.37% of MRC Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in MRC Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.53.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

