Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 182 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $86.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

