Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.78. Materion reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

MTRN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of MTRN opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58. Materion has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the first quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Materion in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Materion by 53.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after buying an additional 86,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Materion by 61.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

