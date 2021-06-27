MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.97

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 4246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a market cap of $599.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 20,696 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MBIA in the first quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MBIA by 32.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MBIA in the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

