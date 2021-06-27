Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Declares Dividend of $0.23

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2266 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.22.

OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $5.51 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MFCSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Medical Facilities from $7.75 to $9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

