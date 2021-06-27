Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.59 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.23. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

