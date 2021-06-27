Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 10,383 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 292.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 421.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 770,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 622,577 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,548 shares of company stock worth $343,757. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

