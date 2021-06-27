Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.76.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

