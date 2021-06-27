Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 250 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE:RNR opened at $151.38 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $191.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.36.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.